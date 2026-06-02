Routine Police Visit Erupts into Violence in Vienna’s Floridsdorf

Three Police Officers Injured as Vienna Apartment Operation Spirals Out of Control

A routine police operation in Vienna’s Floridsdorf district turned violent on Monday morning, leaving three police officers injured and two people under arrest in what authorities describe as a serious attack on law enforcement personnel, according to 5 Minuten.

The incident occurred shortly before 8 a.m. when officers from the Floridsdorf Police Command arrived at the residence of a 20 year old Serbian man to collect outstanding administrative fines. What began as a standard enforcement action quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.

According to police, the young man opened the apartment door but immediately displayed aggressive behavior and refused to cooperate with officers. Repeated requests to present identification were reportedly ignored. A 16 year-old girl who was also inside the apartment initially attempted to calm the situation, but tensions continued to rise.

As the encounter intensified, the 20 year old allegedly became increasingly hostile and attacked the officers. Police were forced to use physical force to restrain him and bring the situation under control. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempting to resist state authority.

During the struggle, the 16 year old also allegedly intervened and physically confronted the officers. She was likewise taken into custody.

The consequences of the violent confrontation were significant. Three police officers sustained injuries during the operation. Two of them required hospital treatment and were unable to continue their duties afterward.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the growing number of attacks on police officers in Vienna and across Austria. Law enforcement representatives have repeatedly warned about an increase in violent resistance during routine operations, ranging from identity checks to arrests and administrative enforcement actions. Such incidents not only endanger officers but also place additional pressure on emergency services already facing demanding workloads.

As investigations continue, the case serves as another reminder of the risks police officers increasingly encounter while carrying out everyday duties intended to maintain public order and safety.