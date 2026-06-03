India hotel fire kills at least 21: Guests trapped as blaze sweeps Delhi building

A deadly fire tore through a small hotel in South Delhi on Wednesday morning, leaving at least 21 people dead, most of them foreign nationals, and many others injured, according to NDTV. The tragedy unfolded at the Flourish Stay B&B in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar, where around 40 guests were staying.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. and quickly spread through the narrow five-storey building, trapping many inside. Videos shared on social media captured the panic and desperation. In one clip, a foreign man is seen standing on the rooftop, gripping a pole as thick black smoke rises behind him. He scans the building and the ground below, searching for a way to escape.

Another video shows two women jumping from the upper floors. Residents had rushed to place mattresses on the street in a desperate attempt to soften the fall, while bystanders ran to help as the women hit the ground.

Survivors described the chaos. Kesar Singh, a chef at the hotel, said he noticed the fire while working and quickly raised the alarm. “When I came out, I saw that the hotel was already burning. I somehow managed to escape,” he said.

Authorities say the building had serious safety issues. According to Delhi Police, the hotel had only one entry and exit point. Windows were sealed, and the main door operated by sensors, leaving guests with almost no escape routes once the fire spread.

Officials also revealed possible violations of regulations. The property was licensed under a government scheme that allows only six rooms, but it was operating around 25, including some in the basement.

The hotel is located in a crowded neighborhood known for budget guesthouses, many serving patients visiting nearby hospitals. The incident has raised urgent questions about safety standards and enforcement in such establishments.