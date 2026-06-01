EU Approves Tough New Migration Law with Return Hubs

The European Union has agreed on a sweeping new migration law that could reshape how the bloc handles people without legal status, marking one of the toughest policy shifts in decades, according to Euro News.

The new “Return Regulation,” approved by EU member states and the European Parliament, is designed to speed up the deportation of migrants who have no legal right to remain in Europe. Officials say the move is necessary, noting that only about 29 percent of such migrants currently leave the EU.

European Home Affairs Commissioner Magnus Brunner called the agreement a major step toward regaining control over migration. “We must be clear about who can stay and who must leave,” he said after the deal was reached.

At the center of the new law is a controversial plan to establish “return hubs” outside the EU. These are deportation centers in non-EU countries, where migrants could be sent even if they have no direct connection to that country. This marks a significant change from current rules, which usually require migrants to be returned to their country of origin or a place they are linked to.

The law also introduces tougher enforcement measures. Authorities will be allowed to search homes or other locations where irregular migrants may be staying, though in many countries a court warrant will still be required. Detention periods will be extended from six months to up to two years, with possible further extensions for those seen as security risks. Entry bans will also become stricter, lasting up to ten years or longer in some cases.

Another major change affects legal appeals. Deportations will no longer be automatically paused during appeals, leaving courts to decide whether a person can stay while their case is reviewed.

Supporters argue that these steps are needed to restore order and strengthen the EU’s migration system. Several countries, including Germany, Austria, and Italy, have already shown interest in working with third countries to set up return centers.

However, the law has sparked strong criticism from civil society groups and some lawmakers. Critics warn that it could lead to human rights violations, family separations, and the expansion of detention powers. Some have described the policy as harsh and deeply concerning for vulnerable migrants.

The law still requires final approval but could come into force as early as next month.