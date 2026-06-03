Hungary unlocks Ukraine’s EU accession after two-year standoff

Hungary has lifted its long-standing veto on Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union, ending a two-year political deadlock and allowing the accession process to move forward, according to Euro News.

The breakthrough came unexpectedly during a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Wednesday. Hungary signaled it would no longer block the process, enabling all 27 member states to agree on the next step opening the first set of negotiations, known as the “fundamentals” cluster. This stage focuses on key areas such as the rule of law, human rights, and the judiciary.

The veto had been in place since Hungary, under former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, took over the EU Council presidency. It had strained relations between Budapest and Kyiv, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeatedly criticizing the blockage and calling for progress. For Ukraine, EU membership is seen as a crucial guarantee for its future security.

The shift comes after political change in Hungary. New Prime Minister Péter Magyar has taken steps to rebuild ties with Ukraine. He confirmed that both sides reached an agreement to expand the rights of the Hungarian minority living in Ukraine’s Transcarpathia region, a key source of past tensions.

Magyar said the agreement covers cultural, linguistic, educational, and political rights, though full details have not been made public. He also made clear that Hungary does not support fast-tracking Ukraine’s membership. Instead, he suggested that if Ukraine completes the long accession process within 10 to 15 years, Hungary could hold a national referendum on the issue.

European officials welcomed the development. EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said Ukraine and Moldova, both candidate countries, are already making progress on reforms and should be allowed to move ahead.

The next step will see the EU formally communicate with Ukraine and Moldova before launching the negotiation phase later this month in Luxembourg.

While Hungary could still reintroduce its veto, diplomats in Brussels expressed confidence that the process will now move forward more smoothly, marking a new chapter in Ukraine’s path toward EU membership.