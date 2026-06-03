New Israel settlement plan draws global criticism

Israel has announced plans to expand Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, a move that has drawn sharp criticism and renewed fears about rising tensions in the region, according to Anadolu.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said authorities have approved the construction of more than 2,100 new housing units across three settlements. The plan includes over 1,000 homes near Jerusalem, hundreds more near the Palestinian city of Nablus, and additional units near Hebron.

Smotrich described the expansion as a way to strengthen Israel’s presence and security in the area. He said it would help create “facts on the ground” and prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state, which he opposes. Smotrich, a far-right leader, has previously faced sanctions from countries including Britain and France over comments seen as inflammatory toward Palestinians.

Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law and a major barrier to peace. Palestinians view the territory as a key part of their future independent state, alongside East Jerusalem and Gaza.

Around 500,000 Israeli settlers currently live in the West Bank, alongside nearly three million Palestinians.

The Palestinian Authority strongly condemned the new plans, calling them a “blatant violation” of international law and United Nations resolutions. Officials warned that continued settlement expansion could push the region toward further violence and instability. They urged the United States to intervene and help stop what they described as dangerous policies.

President Mahmoud Abbas’ office said the move risks fueling more conflict, accusing Israel of escalating tensions through what it called “provocative” actions.

The issue of settlements has long been one of the most sensitive points in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. While past US administrations have criticized settlement growth, former President Donald Trump’s government took a less critical stance, though it opposed formal annexation of the West Bank.

As tensions remain high, the latest announcement adds to growing concerns that hopes for a peaceful two-state solution are becoming more distant.