Iran Claims Major Damage to US Base in Kuwait After Missile Retaliation

TEHRAN – Fresh tensions have erupted in the Middle East after Iran claimed that its missile and drone strikes caused significant damage to the US Ali al-Salem Airbase in Kuwait, following what Tehran described as a new wave of American military attacks on targets in southern Iran.

According to Iranian media reports, satellite images released on Wednesday appeared to show damage to sections of the airbase, including the destruction of a hangar used for aircraft and drones, according to Mehr News Agency. Iranian officials said the strikes were launched in response to attacks allegedly carried out by US forces from military facilities in Kuwait and Bahrain against locations in southern Iran, including Qeshm Island.

Iranian authorities stated that the retaliatory operation involved cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones aimed at what they called the source of the attacks. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense acknowledged that missiles and drones had targeted the area, while the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that Iranian missiles had been launched toward American military installations in the region.

The extent of the damage, however, remains unclear. Independent verification of the reported destruction has not yet been publicly confirmed, and US officials have not released a detailed assessment of losses at the affected facilities.

The latest exchange marks another dangerous chapter in the long-running confrontation between Tehran and Washington. Analysts warn that continued military action could further destabilize an already volatile region, raising concerns about wider security and economic consequences.

Iranian media also cited previous reports by several Western news organizations claiming that earlier Iranian attacks had caused substantial financial and operational damage to US military facilities across the region. Some reports suggested that the full scale of the impact may not have been publicly disclosed.

As conflicting claims continue to emerge from both sides, the international community is closely monitoring developments, fearing that further escalation could push the region toward a broader conflict with far-reaching consequences.