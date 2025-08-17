Stabbing at Vienna’s Westbahnhof: Three Injured in Apparent Random Attack

Vienna, August 17, 2025 — Panic rippled through Vienna’s bustling Westbahnhof station on Saturday night when a man launched a sudden knife attack on three strangers, leaving them injured before police moved in to arrest him.

The assailant, a 30-year-old Somali national, reportedly struck without warning around 9:00 p.m. One victim suffered a stab wound to the neck, another was wounded in the abdomen, and a third was injured after being head-butted. Officers from Vienna’s Bereitschaftseinheit quickly subdued and detained the suspect at the scene.

Emergency responders from Berufsrettung Wien provided urgent medical care before transferring the injured men, aged between 48 and 51, to a hospital. Officials said all three remain under treatment, though their exact conditions were not immediately disclosed.

Police confirmed that the victims had no prior contact with the attacker. “The men did not know him. He was a stranger,” authorities noted, underscoring the apparently motiveless nature of the assault.

The Landeskriminalamt Wien, West division, has opened an investigation to determine whether the suspect acted alone and what may have triggered the violence. So far, no motive has been established.

The attack has sparked fresh debate in Austria about public safety in major transit hubs. Westbahnhof, one of Vienna’s busiest rail and metro interchanges, was crowded with travelers at the time of the incident, heightening fears of what could have been an even larger tragedy.

While officials stressed there is no indication of a wider threat, the randomness of the attack has unsettled residents. For many in Vienna, Saturday’s violence is a reminder of how suddenly ordinary spaces can become scenes of chaos and fear.