Pakistan Security Forces Kill 17 Baloch Insurgents in Major Balochistan Operations

Pakistan Forces Kill 17 Baloch Insurgents in Balochistan Crackdown After Train Attack

QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistani security forces have killed 17 Baloch insurgents linked to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in coordinated operations across Balochistan province, days after a deadly attack on a train near Quetta that claimed at least 14 lives.

The May 24 assault on the train in the Chaman Phatak area left three Frontier Corps personnel and several civilians dead, with many others seriously injured. In response, troops launched intelligence-based raids in several districts, including Mastung, Nushki, Zehri, Khuzdar, and Kech.



According to military sources, soldiers engaged multiple insurgent hideouts in intense firefights. The operations resulted in the deaths of 17 BLA fighters. Weapons, ammunition, explosives, and several ready-to-use improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized from the sites.

The insurgents were reportedly involved in a series of recent attacks in the resource-rich but troubled province. Balochistan has seen a troubling rise in militant activity in recent years, with groups like the BLA frequently targeting infrastructure, security personnel, and civilians.

This latest violence fits into a broader pattern of instability in Pakistan. Data from international monitors show terrorist incidents across the country have increased sharply since 2022, with Balochistan remaining a key flashpoint alongside the northwest regions. Insurgents often strike at military convoys, rail lines, and development projects, including those linked to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Security operations continue as Pakistani authorities pursue a firm counter-insurgency campaign aimed at restoring stability in the province. Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, holds significant strategic and economic importance due to its vast mineral resources and Gwadar port.

The renewed clashes highlight the complex security challenges Pakistan faces in its southwestern region, where long-standing grievances over resources and autonomy continue to fuel militant movements.