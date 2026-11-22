Theresa May has a message for the man now living in Downing Street: let Brexit rest. The former prime minister, who spent three grinding years trying to haul Britain out of the European Union, told the BBC she was “aghast” that Andy Burnham might be weighing a path back in.

Her words came days after a Brussels summit, where Burnham said he wanted to “brainstorm” the long-term future of Britain’s ties with the bloc. Speaking to Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Baroness May was blunt. People voted for Brexit, she said, so the country should accept it and move on.

She knows the cost of such talks better than most. Negotiating an exit, she recalled, swallowed the hours of ministers, officials and the prime minister alike, and demanded hard bargaining at every turn. Her own deal, after all, was rejected by MPs, and she was forced from office in 2019, replaced by Boris Johnson. Though she had campaigned to remain in the EU, she insisted it was her duty to honour the result.

May also accused Burnham of condescension. Suggesting another vote, she argued, amounted to patting the public on the head and telling them they had got it wrong and should try again until they found the “right” answer. Better, she said, to make Britain stronger in its economy, its security and its opportunities.

Another former prime minister joined the chorus of voices. Sir Tony Blair told The Sunday Times that Brexit was “a real mistake”, yet he argued Britain should only rejoin if the EU reforms itself and embraces technological innovation. Europe, he warned, could be drifting in the wrong direction.

The debate follows a deal Burnham struck in Brussels on Friday covering British food exports, emissions trading and a youth experience scheme. Over the coming months, both sides will hold an informal brainstorming process on the options ahead. Burnham has floated rejoining the customs union or single market, or even holding a fresh referendum on full membership.

Still, he has drawn a firm line for now. Before the next general election, he says, he will honour Labour’s 2024 manifesto promise: no return to the single market, the customs union or freedom of movement.