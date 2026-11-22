Two oil tankers were ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz after striking mines, Iranian media reported, with the country’s navy saying the vessels had entered a “restricted area” east of the strategic waterway, according to Al Jazeera News.

The incident marked another dangerous turn in a region already tense with conflict. In Yemen, at least six people were wounded when an air strike hit an oil company warehouse in the capital, Sanaa, as fighting continued between the Houthis and internationally backed forces.

Far from the smoke and rubble, the war’s political horizon remained uncertain. U.S. President Donald Trump said he was “inclined” to resume the war on Iran in the new year if no agreement is reached by then a warning that hung over the region like a gathering storm.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, meanwhile, said it had attacked U.S. air defense radar systems in Bahrain and shot down another Predator drone over the Strait of Hormuz. The claims could not be independently verified, but they underscored how quickly the conflict is spreading across land, sea and sky.

For the crews aboard the burning tankers, the wider struggle between nations became something far more immediate: fire, fear and the fight to survive. The Strait of Hormuz, which once carried a fifth of the world’s oil, has become a corridor of uncertainty, where every passing vessel sails through the shadow of war.

As rescue and damage assessments continued, the region waited for clarity and for a signal that diplomacy might yet pull it back from the brink.