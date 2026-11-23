Anyone who has watched a bank branch close in their village knows the feeling: the familiar door is locked, the cash machine is gone, and the nearest money is a drive away. A new European reform hopes to ease that quiet loss.

At the start of November 2026, the Council of the EU formally agreed on a sweeping overhaul of payment rules, known as the PSR and PSD3. Once the European Parliament gives its final approval, the package is expected to take effect gradually from 2027 to 2028, reported by Heute.

Its most down-to-earth idea is also its simplest. Supermarkets, bakeries and drugstores will be allowed to hand out up to 150 euros in cash at the till, and customers will no longer have to buy anything first. Until now, such “cashback” was usually tied to a minimum purchase. The EU hopes the change will create new places to withdraw money, especially in rural regions where branches and ATMs are steadily disappearing.

The reform also targets the small print of the cash machine. Operators, above all independent ones, must clearly show every fee and any exchange-rate markup on screen before a customer confirms a withdrawal. No more nasty surprises on the bank statement.

Fraud is another focus. Banks will have to check whether the IBAN and the recipient’s name match, and warn customers at once if they do not. Payment providers will also carry more responsibility when scammers pose as bank employees by phone or message and trick people into approving transfers.

For Austria, the debate about cash is far from academic. According to the Austrian National Bank, 55 percent of all payments at the checkout are still made in cash, and Brussels is separately negotiating a regulation to protect the acceptance of banknotes in shops.

Finally, a look at one’s own bank account may pay off. Market comparisons from November 2026 show that traditional branch accounts, with their quarterly charges, card fees and costly counter transactions, can easily exceed 100 to 150 euros a year. Online-only accounts, such as those from Bank Austria or Bawag, start at roughly 2.58 to 2.90 euros a month, a fraction of that price.

Money, it seems, is becoming both simpler and safer, if customers keep a close eye on it.