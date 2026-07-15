Italy’s Meloni Faces Shock Defeat in Tight Reform Vote

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has suffered a narrow but symbolic defeat in parliament, exposing cracks within her ruling coalition just as the country begins to look toward the next general election, according to BBC News.

In a secret ballot in the lower house, lawmakers rejected a key amendment to her proposed electoral reform by a single vote, 188 to 187. The result suggested that some members of her own alliance broke ranks, a rare and public sign of internal dissent.

Meloni reacted sharply, calling the outcome “a missed opportunity for Italians.” She criticized opposition parties for celebrating the vote, arguing they had blocked efforts to give voters more influence over who represents them in parliament.

The rejected amendment focused on “preference voting,” which would have allowed citizens to choose specific candidates from party lists. Although that element failed, the broader reform plan remains alive. The proposal aims to reshape Italy’s electoral system into a more proportional model while granting a bonus to the largest party or coalition, an effort Meloni says would bring greater political stability to a country known for fragile governments.

Opposition leaders, however, see the plan differently. They argue it risks concentrating power and have labeled it “authoritarian,” warning it could tilt the system in favor of the ruling bloc ahead of the next election, expected in 2027.

The vote comes at a sensitive moment. Since taking office in 2022, Meloni has led a coalition of right-wing and center-right parties. But declining popularity and policy disagreements have strained those alliances. Some junior partners had already expressed unease with parts of the reform.

At the same time, opposition parties are working to unite against her, building on momentum from a recent referendum defeat that marked the government’s first major setback.

Looking ahead, Meloni faces a difficult balancing act. To secure a stronger mandate, she may need to expand her appeal toward centrist voters—or risk relying more heavily on smaller, hard-right groups gaining traction on the political fringes.