TEHRAN: Belgium is preparing to withhold a roof from some of the people who ask for its protection. The federal government has approved a draft bill that would let authorities refuse reception accommodation to asylum seekers whose claims belong to another European Union country under the bloc’s Dublin system, according to Tasnim News Agency.

The bill was approved over the weekend, as Belgium works to bring the EU’s revised Reception Conditions Directive into national law, The Brussels Times reported on Tuesday. It targets people who have already applied for protection elsewhere in the EU before lodging a fresh claim in Belgium.

“We are now putting a stop to this ‘asylum shopping,’” said Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt. She noted that about 38 percent of international protection applications in Belgium fall under the Dublin rules, which decide which member state must examine a claim.

Under current practice, once officials establish that another EU country is responsible, Belgium arranges the applicant’s transfer through specialized return centers, including one in Zaventem.

The plan has also stirred questions about why people move across Europe in the first place. Thomas Willekens, a policy adviser at the Flemish refugee organization Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen, said many travel to be reunited with relatives or to join communities where they already have ties. He added that reception conditions and asylum recognition rates differ widely among EU states, which can shape where people choose to go.

The Dublin rules themselves, Willekens noted, allow countries to take responsibility for a claim on humanitarian grounds. In his view, the real engine behind rising asylum numbers is not strategy but war and unrest abroad.

So two pictures emerge. In the government’s account, the bill closes a loophole and restores order to a shared system. In the eyes of refugee advocates, it risks punishing people whose journeys are driven by family, safety and the search for stability. The coming debate over the bill will test which story Belgium chooses to believe.__Photo courtesy Tasnim News Agency