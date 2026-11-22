As 2026 draws toward its close, Austria’s asylum story has settled into an unfamiliar quiet. Through October, only 8,152 applications were filed, and just 3,038 of them were original claims from newly arrived people. It is the lowest tally in years.

Yet the government is pressing ahead with a pact to send rejected asylum seekers to Rwanda, a country that barely features in Austria’s asylum files. According to statistics seen by the APA news agency, only seven Rwandans applied for protection in the first ten months of the year. Just two cases were decided, and both were rejected.

The wider picture shows a steady retreat. Month by month, applications fell between 37 percent in June and 52 percent in January, and by 43 percent in October. Over the ten months, that amounts to 6,509 fewer applications than a year earlier. Still, Austria granted asylum in 5,164 cases. Adding subsidiary protection and humanitarian residence permits, 11,038 people were given legal stay. Nearly 14,000 proceedings remain open, split almost evenly between first and second instance.

Behind the headline figures lies a quieter human story. A little over half of all applicants are minors, and more than 5,100 applications came from people already living in Austria, often filed for newborn children. Among Syrians, 286 original claims stand against 1,886 from those already in the country. Afghans filed 1,841 applications, only 553 of them original, still the largest group of newcomers. Turkish nationals, with 262 original claims, have almost caught up with Syrians.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner of the conservative ÖVP speaks of “negative migration”: roughly 3,000 original claims against more than 4,000 deportations of people linked to asylum, and over 13,000 departures overall. He is confident that return centres in Rwanda will secure the trend for good.

The opposition is not impressed. The far-right FPÖ calls the minister’s celebration a “transparent PR stunt.” Its MP Gernot Darmann argues that Karner is comparing this year with the disastrous years of his own party, when almost 190,000 applications were filed between 2022 and 2024. In his words, the ÖVP left the borders wide open and now applauds itself because the water in the sinking ship is rising a little more slowly. He adds that the 5,100 non-original claims are proof of family reunification.