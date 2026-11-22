At least 14 people are feared trapped beneath the rubble of a five-story apartment building in Ukraine’s Kyiv region after a Russian drone strike early Sunday morning, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, according to Reuters.

The attack tore through the residential block, causing part of the structure to collapse. In a statement posted on X, Zelenskiy praised emergency crews for their swift response, confirming that nine people had been evacuated and the fire contained. Local officials reported that two people were injured, including a teenager.

Emergency service footage captured the grim aftermath: rescuers clambering over a vast mound of shattered concrete and twisted debris, searching desperately for signs of life. Residents were lowered from the damaged building by ladder and crane platform, their faces marked by shock and exhaustion as the morning light fell across the ruins.

The strike is a stark reminder of the war’s relentless toll on civilian life, where ordinary homes become scenes of devastation in an instant. For families in the Kyiv region, Sunday began not with calm but with the roar of a drone, the crash of collapsing walls, and the anxious wait for news of those still buried.

Emergency workers continued their painstaking search through the rubble, their efforts a fragile thread of hope for the missing. The full extent of the casualties remained unclear as rescue operations pressed on.