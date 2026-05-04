Tensions Rise as Iran Fires Warning Shots in Gulf Waters

The Iranian Navy fired warning shots near American destroyers in waters close to the Strait of Hormuz after accusing the vessels of approaching the strategic passage in violation of an existing ceasefire, according to a statement released Monday by Iran’s Army, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Iranian officials said the US destroyers were operating in the Sea of Oman and had switched off their radar systems while moving toward the narrow waterway, one of the world’s most important routes for global oil shipments. The vessels were reportedly detected once their radar systems became active again.

According to the statement, Iranian naval forces quickly issued radio warnings, cautioning the American ships against entering the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran warned that any attempt to cross into the area would be viewed as a breach of the ceasefire and could trigger a military response.

Iranian authorities claimed the American and what they described as “Zionist” destroyers ignored the initial warnings. In response, the Iranian Navy said it fired warning shots using cruise missiles, rockets, and combat drones near the vessels to force them away from the area.

The statement stressed that Iran holds the “hostile enemy” responsible for any dangerous consequences resulting from such actions.

The incident has added to growing tensions in the region, where military activity in and around the Strait of Hormuz remains highly sensitive. The narrow passage connects the Persian Gulf to international waters and carries a significant share of the world’s energy exports. Even minor confrontations in the area often raise concerns about regional stability and the security of global shipping routes.

No immediate response from US officials was available at the time of reporting.