Pakistan has announced the successful test launch of its Fatah-3 supersonic cruise missile, describing the development as a significant step forward in strengthening its conventional defence capabilities, according to Dawn News.

According to a statement released by the military’s media wing on Wednesday, the missile is equipped with advanced navigation and propulsion systems and is designed to strike targets at long distances with high precision while travelling at supersonic speed.

The military said the new weapon system would extend the operational reach of the Army Rocket Force Command and provide greater flexibility in carrying out military operations. It also described the development as an important contribution to the country’s conventional deterrence and overall defence preparedness.

The test was witnessed by senior military officers, scientists and engineers involved in the missile programme. The country’s president, prime minister and senior defence officials congratulated the teams responsible for the launch, praising their technical work and commitment.

The interior minister also welcomed the development, calling it a major advancement in the country’s defence sector.

The latest test comes amid a series of developments in Pakistan’s missile and aerospace programmes. Earlier this month, the country’s air force announced the successful flight test of Fa’az, described by the military as its first indigenously developed air-to-air missile.

Pakistan also conducted two missile tests in October. These included the Fatah-2 extended-range ballistic missile, tested on October 13, and an extended version of the domestically developed Fatah-IV ground-launched cruise missile, tested on October 6.

The latest launch highlights Pakistan’s continuing efforts to expand its domestic missile technology and strengthen its military capabilities. However, details such as the Fatah-3’s exact range, operational specifications and deployment timeline have not been independently disclosed.

The announcement adds another chapter to the country’s ongoing defence modernisation programme, as regional security concerns continue to shape military planning across South Asia.