Austria is looking toward East Africa for an answer to one of Europe’s most stubborn political puzzles, and the proposal is already stirring fierce debate at home and abroad.

The government in Vienna is negotiating with Rwanda over a return centre for rejected asylum seekers. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner of the conservative ÖVP insists the plan is about deterrence. The smugglers, he argued on Tuesday, tell a seductive story of a better life in Europe, and that tale needs a counter-narrative, according to Kronen Zeitung.

Herbert Kickl, leader of the far-right FPÖ, was quick to answer. On Wednesday he branded the project an “absurd alibi” paid for by taxpayers. While pensioners fight for every euro and families struggle with rising prices, he said, the government is tossing money out of the window on a “PR stunt”. He mocked the scale of the plan, noting that it would affect only twenty people in 2027, and demanded that every contract be made public. Instead, he called for tight border protection and an immediate halt to asylum.

Karner has not claimed the centre is a cure-all. He has said the programme will start small, and that more about the costs will be known early next year. The talks are being held together with Germany, Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands. From next year, migrants without residence permits who cannot be sent back to their home countries, because of war, for example, could be brought to Rwanda. Once there, they may choose to stay or leave voluntarily for another country. Criminals are excluded from the scheme. Germany has already set aside 20 million euros for such hubs.

Critics are not silent. UN human rights chief Volker Türk, himself an Austrian, pointed out that Rwanda has “its own human rights problems”. Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta rejected this at the Vienna Migration Conference, saying his country offers a real solution, wants to integrate newcomers and allows refugees to work. Some organisations, he added, only criticise without offering alternatives. He echoed Karner, saying the true target is the smuggling networks, not the migrants themselves.

The centre’s capacity remains unknown. For perspective, 796 people whose asylum procedures ended with a final rejection were still receiving basic care in Austria at the end of May.

Whether the plan becomes a bold signal or an empty gesture, only time, and the numbers, will tell.