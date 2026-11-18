A decade after Britain voted to leave the European Union, London and Brussels are preparing a major step towards rebuilding their strained relationship, with trade, defence, energy and migration expected to dominate a crucial summit in Brussels on Friday, reported by Euro News.

The meeting comes as both sides face growing economic and security challenges, encouraging them to put years of political disagreements behind them. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has made closer relations with Europe a priority, describing the current partnership as inadequate and raising the possibility of Britain eventually rejoining the bloc.

A draft summit statement, circulated among EU governments and seen by Euronews, outlines plans for wider cooperation. However, it also reveals that important differences remain despite the growing desire for closer ties.

One of the main proposals concerns food and agricultural trade. The two sides are close to an agreement that could remove most existing border checks and certification requirements for animal and plant products from March 2028. They also expect to link their carbon trading systems, potentially removing additional carbon-related charges on bilateral trade.

Energy cooperation remains more complicated. Britain wants greater access to the European electricity market, while the EU is seeking financial contributions in return. Both sides hope to reach an agreement by 2027.

Youth mobility is another sensitive issue. European countries want their students to receive fairer university tuition fees in Britain. Meanwhile, a proposed exchange scheme could allow young people to live, work or study across the Channel for up to three years, with a target launch in 2030.

Defence cooperation is also gaining importance as European governments reconsider their security responsibilities amid uncertainty over future American military involvement. London and Brussels intend to strengthen cooperation in defence production, military supplies and support for Ukraine.

The draft also proposes cooperation on steel protection, digital technology, artificial intelligence, economic security and efforts to combat illegal migration and human trafficking.

Despite these ambitions, disagreements over market access, industrial competition, university fees and security regulations remain unresolved.

The summit therefore represents both an opportunity and a reality check: Britain and the EU are ready to move beyond the bitterness of Brexit, but rebuilding trust will require more than political promises. It will demand patience, compromise and lasting cooperation.