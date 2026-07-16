Iran Strikes US Bases in Gulf After Fresh American Attacks

Tensions between the United States and Iran sharply escalated on Thursday as both sides widened their military actions, drawing more countries in the Gulf region into the conflict.

Iran launched missiles and drones toward Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan in what it described as retaliation for fresh US airstrikes inside its territory. Air defenses in Kuwait intercepted several projectiles, while sirens sounded in Bahrain, sending residents rushing to shelters. Jordan reported shooting down incoming missiles. All three countries host US military bases, making them key targets in the unfolding crisis, according to Arab News.

Iran’s military said it had struck US facilities in Jordan using drones, targeting fuel storage and communication systems. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also claimed attacks on a radar system and US personnel at Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base. Kuwaiti authorities confirmed that multiple missiles and drones were intercepted, causing damage but no reported casualties.

Meanwhile, the United States expanded its strikes deeper into Iran, hitting areas near Tehran and other regions linked to missile production and military infrastructure. Iranian media reported attacks across several cities, including Ahvaz and Bandar Abbas. One strike near a hospital in Ahvaz forced the evacuation of a pediatric cancer center, highlighting the growing risks to civilians.

Iranian officials said recent US airstrikes have killed more than 35 people and injured over 300, though they did not specify how many were civilians. In a separate incident, seven Iranian soldiers were reported killed in an attack on a military base in the country’s southeast.

At sea, Washington tightened its naval blockade on Iran, aiming to cut off oil exports. The US military said it disabled an oil tanker heading toward Iran after it ignored warnings, signaling stricter enforcement in the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic waterway, through which a significant share of global oil passes, has been disrupted since Iran moved to close it earlier this year.

Oil prices have already risen amid fears of prolonged supply disruptions.

Iranian leaders described the situation as an “existential war,” warning that regional energy exports could be halted entirely if the blockade continues. “Oil and gas exports will be for everyone or no one,” the Revolutionary Guard said.

Despite the rising violence, US President Donald Trump said Iran may still be open to negotiations, even as both sides continue to exchange strikes. A recent interim agreement has collapsed, raising concerns that the conflict could spiral into a wider regional war centered on the Strait of Hormuz.