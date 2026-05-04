Austria Report Flags Sharp Rise in Right-Wing and Islamist Threats

Austria is facing a growing wave of extremism, with new figures showing a sharp rise in both right-wing and Islamist activities throughout 2025, as reported by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner. The country’s latest domestic intelligence report, presented Monday in Vienna, paints a picture of threats that are not only increasing but also changing in form and tone.

At the heart of the concern is a shift toward younger individuals and online radicalization. Much of today’s extremist activity no longer unfolds in secret meetings, but across social media platforms, where messages spread quickly and often quietly.

Right wing extremism recorded 1,986 offenses last year, marking a steep increase of around 34 percent. Officials say these groups are becoming more networked across borders and are using modern language, coded messages, and even elements of pop culture to push their ideas into the mainstream. Disinformation, conspiracy theories, and a notable interest in weapons continue to shape the movement.

A particularly alarming trend is the rise of misogyny. Authorities have observed growing links between extremist circles and online subcultures that promote hatred toward women. Violent youth groups are becoming more visible, and threats against women, especially those in public life, are on the rise.

Islamist extremism has also expanded significantly, with reported offenses rising by 42 percent to 306 cases. More than half of these incidents took place online. At the same time, the average age of high-risk individuals has dropped sharply, highlighting how younger people are being drawn into radical ideologies.

Security officials warn that new technologies are adding to the challenge. Artificial intelligence is increasingly used to spread propaganda and assist in planning attacks, while cryptocurrencies help fund these activities.

Although left-wing extremism declined, concerns remain about radical protest movements and links to antisemitism. Meanwhile, Austria also faces growing risks from cyberattacks and espionage tied to foreign actors.

For authorities, the message is clear: the threat is evolving and becoming harder to contain.