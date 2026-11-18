Pakistan’s courts under strain: ICJ warns of ‘judicial capture’

Pakistan’s highest courts no longer have the safeguards needed to remain independent, according to a new report by the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ). The group says the 26th and 27th Constitutional Amendments have allowed other branches of the state to gain too much control over the judiciary, weakening its role as a check on power, reported by Dawn News

The 26th Amendment, passed in October 2024, created constitutional benches within the Supreme Court. Their members were chosen by a restructured Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), in which judges no longer held a majority.

A year later, the 27th Amendment went further. It turned those benches into a separate Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), reshaped parts of the judicial system and military command structure, and expanded protections for government officials. Two of the Supreme Court’s most senior judges resigned in protest on the day the amendment became law.

A quiet erosion

The ICJ does not say judges were openly removed. Instead, it argues that judicial independence was weakened through constitutional changes that altered how courts are structured, how judges are appointed and how power is distributed.

The report says the government defended the amendments as a way to curb judicial overreach, reduce case backlogs and limit perceived politicisation of the Supreme Court. But the ICJ argues that these goals do not justify changes that conflict with Pakistan’s obligations under international law.

It acknowledges that the Supreme Court had sometimes entered areas belonging to Parliament and other institutions. Yet it says Parliament failed to correct those problems while protecting judicial independence.

What is at stake

The report’s central warning is stark: Pakistan’s top courts may no longer act as an effective check on the executive or Parliament. That, the ICJ says, could make it harder for victims of human rights abuses to obtain justice.

The organisation calls the situation “systemic judicial capture,” arguing that the ruling coalition used public frustration with the courts to gain greater influence over them.

Calls for reform

The ICJ urges Pakistan’s government to review both amendments and their implementation in line with international law, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. It also calls for open public consultation and technical support from the UN Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers.

It recommends clearer, published criteria for judicial appointments, transparent reasons for each selection, and protections against transferring high court judges without consent. The report also asks courts to interpret the amendments as far as possible in a way that protects judicial independence.__Photo courtesy Dawn News