Pentagon Ousts General Amid Classified Information Probe

The United States has dismissed one of its most senior military planners amid reports that he leaked classified information to the media, according to Agency France Press.

Army Lieutenant General Brett Sylvia was removed from his post as head of strategy, plans, and policy on the Joint Staff, according to US media reports citing unnamed sources. CBS and Fox News said the dismissal was connected to alleged leaks, with CBS reporting that a Pentagon official claimed Sylvia failed three polygraph tests over sharing classified material with journalists.

The Pentagon initially confirmed Sylvia’s departure in a statement wishing him well, but quickly withdrew it. A spokesperson said the statement “did not appropriately reflect the full circumstances.”

Defense Department spokesman Sean Parnell later said the department has “zero tolerance” for the intentional, unauthorized disclosure of classified information. He did not name Sylvia but said the matter had been referred to the Justice Department for possible legal action. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sylvia’s removal comes during a broader shake-up of America’s military leadership under President Donald Trump. Since returning to office last year, Trump has dismissed several top officers, including Joint Chiefs Chairman General Charles “CQ” Brown, the heads of the Army, Navy, and Coast Guard, and senior leaders at the National Security Agency and NATO.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has defended the changes, saying the president is simply selecting the leaders he wants. He said the number of generals and admirals has been cut by 20 percent in the name of “accountability,” and suggested the reductions target officers resistant to his push to focus the military on war-fighting rather than the “woke” policies of previous administrations.

Democratic lawmakers, however, warn that the dismissals could politicize an institution traditionally expected to remain neutral.

The news also arrives at a delicate moment. Trump is reportedly considering new strikes against Iran after Tuesday’s US midterm elections. Last week, he hinted at “another little Epic Fury,” referring to February’s US-Israeli attacks on Tehran that helped trigger the current war. Since early September, both countries have largely avoided major land attacks, though strikes on commercial ships have continued.

No official reason was given for Sylvia’s dismissal. He previously commanded the 101st Airborne Division and led a unit in Iraq.