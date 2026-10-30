Schools, Security and a Hard New Limit: Austria Restricts Family Reunification

Austria Sharpens Limits on Refugee Family Reunification

Austria has moved to sharply restrict family reunification for recognised refugees, announcing quotas that will allow only 314 people to enter the country through the scheme in each of 2026 and 2027.

The rules, set out in two new Interior Ministry regulations sent for review on Friday, apply specifically to family members joining refugees granted protection in Austria. They are not a general ban on all family migration.

The reduction is striking: two years ago, 9,254 people were permitted to come to Austria under refugee family reunification; in 2023, 10,624 applications were approved. The new ceiling of 314 is one of the tightest limits imposed, reported by Kronen Zeitung.

The government says the number was not arbitrary. It was calculated from application levels and an assessment of pressures on schools, social services and the labour market. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said the low quota would protect vital systems, especially education, and support measures against youth crime.

Austria first suspended refugee family reunification in March 2025. That regulation expired in the summer, leaving the government in legal uncertainty. The new quotas are intended to restore a clear framework while maintaining a restrictive policy.

The issue has been especially contentious in Vienna, where schools have struggled to absorb large numbers of new pupils. In 2023/24, about 3,200 foreign students joined the city’s schools, many needing immediate enrolment, language support and careful class placement.

Vienna reported that 44.6 percent of first-grade pupils in 2024/25 were classified as “extraordinary” because of insufficient German. Officials stress that this reflects language needs, not nationality or families’ route of entry.

The policy also forms part of a broader tightening of asylum rules. A previous asylum stop is being replaced by an “admission brake,” further limiting arrivals.

Supporters argue Austria must balance humanitarian duty with public-service capacity. SPÖ State Secretary Jörg Leichtfried said the agreement shows that “security, order and humanity belong together.” NEOS spokesperson Sophie Wotschke said migration must occur only where integration can genuinely succeed.

Critics are likely to warn that the near-collapse of refugee family reunification could separate families for years and leave vulnerable people in prolonged uncertainty.