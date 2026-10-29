EU Rejects, for Now, Associated Membership for Canada

Canada will not become an associated member of the European Union for now, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s ambitious proposal failed to win support from other EU leaders, according to News ORF.

Instead, the draft statement for the EU-Canada summit, which began on Thursday, says only that the two sides will develop a concept for an “ever closer connection between Canada and the EU” by the time they meet again next year. Von der Leyen, however, has not abandoned the idea.

“Both of us want to take our relationship to the highest possible level,” she said in Montreal before the summit. “That is why we are currently discussing the possibility of Canada becoming the first associated member of the European Union. We can build a partnership that comes closer to membership than anything we have done before.”

But according to diplomatic sources in Brussels, several EU heads of state and government insisted that the phrases “associated membership” and “associated member” be removed from the draft. Their resistance reflects concern that such language could blur the boundaries of EU membership and raise difficult political and legal questions.

Other parts of the original proposal were also weakened. Plans for far-reaching financial-market integration and mutual preferential treatment in economic-security measures were scaled back in the final text.

Even so, the summit marks an attempt to deepen ties between Canada and the European Union at a time when both are seeking stronger partners amid global political and economic uncertainty. A closer relationship could expand cooperation on trade, security, climate policy, and technology.

For Canada, the idea carries obvious appeal: a formal association with the EU would bring Ottawa closer to one of the world’s largest markets without requiring full membership. For the EU, it would extend its influence across the Atlantic and strengthen its partnership with a like-minded democracy.

Yet the deleted wording shows how sensitive the proposal remains. EU leaders may be willing to build a deeper partnership with Canada, but they are not yet prepared to redefine what it means to belong to the European Union.