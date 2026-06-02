Deadly Strikes Continue in Lebanon Despite Ceasefire Claims

Israeli airstrikes killed at least eight people in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, including a father and his two children, as violence continued despite claims of a possible de-escalation, according to Press TV.

The attacks came only hours after US President Donald Trump said Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to stop “all shooting.” On the ground, however, there was little sign of calm. Israeli forces carried out new strikes across southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah responded with rockets and drones aimed at Israeli military sites and nearby settlements.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that one strike hit a car on a road between Marjayoun and Nabatiyeh. The attack killed a Lebanese dentist, James Karam, along with his two children. In another incident, an Israeli drone wounded two Lebanese soldiers near Nabatiyeh, according to the Lebanese army.

A day earlier, airstrikes had already killed six people in the town of Marwaniyeh, including a woman and two children. Several others were injured.

Trump said he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reached out to Hezbollah through intermediaries. He suggested that Israel would avoid sending ground troops into Beirut, expressing hope that calm would last. However, officials in Lebanon made clear that no full ceasefire had been agreed.

According to the Lebanese embassy in Washington, the proposed plan would only limit certain actions. Israel would avoid striking Beirut and its southern suburbs, while Hezbollah would pause attacks on Israel.

Israeli leaders signaled they would continue military operations. Netanyahu said forces would keep advancing in southern Lebanon, and Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that strikes on Beirut could resume if Hezbollah attacks persist.

Hezbollah officials said they are open to a broader ceasefire, but only if Israeli forces withdraw from Lebanese territory.

Lebanon is now seeking to expand ceasefire talks in upcoming discussions in Washington. Meanwhile, rising tensions linked to the wider conflict involving Iran continue to threaten any fragile efforts toward peace.