New US immigration rules tighten stay limits for foreign students

A sweeping change to US immigration rules takes effect this week, reshaping how international students track their legal stay in America and adding new layers of paperwork for those who need more time.

Starting Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is ending the long standing “duration of status” system for F-1 students. Instead of being allowed to stay as long as they remain enrolled, students will now be admitted for a fixed period tied to their academic programme.

Under the new rule, F-1 students will generally be admitted for the length of their course as listed on Form I-20, up to four years. They will have 30 days to arrive before classes begin and another 30 days to prepare for departure after their programme or authorised post completion training ends, according to Dawn News.

Students who need extra time to finish their studies, switch programmes, or take part in Optional Practical Training (OPT) or STEM OPT will have to take extra steps. They can apply to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for an extension, or leave the US and seek a new period of admission when they return. DHS urges students to consult their school’s international office before filing Form I-539 for an extension.

Current F-1 students already in the US on September 15 do not have to file anything immediately. They can remain under the old system until their programme or OPT end date, with a transition period running until November 2030. However, those who travel abroad after September 15 risk being readmitted under the new fixed period rules, so universities are warning students to think carefully before leaving.

The rule also tightens academic flexibility. Undergraduates generally cannot change their major or educational level in the first year without special permission, while graduate students face new limits on switching fields or schools. The grace period after finishing studies or OPT is also cut from 60 days to 30 days.

New editions of USCIS forms I-539 and I-765 must be used from Tuesday, with no grace period for older versions.

Top universities including Harvard, Yale, Columbia, Cornell and Stanford have issued guidance, urging students to check their Form I-94 and speak to international offices before making travel or immigration decisions. The change also affects J-1 exchange visitors and certain I-visa holders, but not most work visas like H-1B or L-1.

For international students, September 15 is not a deadline to leave, but the start of a new era where every trip and extension must be planned with care.