Iran: PGSA updates blacklist, threatens penalties over Hormuz violations

Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Affairs Authority (PGSA) has issued a stern warning to international maritime insurers and classification societies, telling them to stop doing business with vessels that violate its rules for passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a message posted on Monday, the PGSA said it had updated its public list of non-compliant ships and urged all relevant companies to cut ties with them, according to Tasnim News Agency. The authority cautioned that insurers, protection and indemnity (P&I) clubs, and ship classification societies could face serious consequences if they continue to service the blacklisted vessels.

“The list of violating vessels at pgsa.ir/non-compliance-list/ has been updated,” the PGSA said. “Insurance companies, P&I clubs and classification societies are warned to refrain from providing services to these vessels in order to avoid the consequences arising from relations with them.”

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping lanes, has long been a flashpoint for regional tensions. Iran controls the narrow waterway, which connects the Persian Gulf to the open ocean and handles a significant share of global crude exports.

By publishing the list and threatening penalties, Tehran is signaling that it will not tolerate ships that ignore its maritime regulations. The move also puts pressure on the international shipping industry, forcing insurers and classification bodies to choose between access to the strait and compliance with Iranian rules.

For now, the PGSA has not spelled out exactly what those consequences might be, but the warning underscores how quickly a routine voyage through Hormuz can turn into a diplomatic and legal minefield. With the list now updated, ship operators and their backers are being told in no uncertain terms: fall foul of Iran’s rules, and you do so at your own risk.