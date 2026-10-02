Iran Slams France Over Protest Crackdown, Demands Human Rights Probe

TEHRAN: Iran has called on the French government to respect fundamental human rights and basic freedoms in its handling of ongoing protests, condemning what it described as the violent treatment of demonstrators by French security forces.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters on Friday that Tehran condemned the violent crackdown by French security forces against protesters, according to Tasnim News Agency. He called for the protection of fundamental human rights during labor-related and student protests, noting that these same protesters’ human rights claims “have deafened the ears of the world.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesman pointed out that French officials routinely describe the conduct of Iranian security forces against armed terrorists trained by Israel as a violation of human rights, while refusing to tolerate even the slightest violent act against police during peaceful gatherings and suppressing protesters in the harshest manner.

At the same time, Baqaei stressed the need for protesters to refrain from violent behavior, damaging public and private property, and attacking security and law enforcement personnel responsible for maintaining order.

Referring to reports published by French news agencies about the arrest of more than 2,000 protesters and their being beaten by police, Baqaei called for an investigation into allegations that security forces had used severe violence against demonstrators.

The protests began in the Paris region in late September over teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, deteriorating school facilities and demands for better educational conditions, before spreading to schools across France. Some demonstrations have escalated into clashes with police, fires and property damage.

French authorities said 1,949 people were arrested on October 1 alone, while 305 police officers and gendarmes were injured. Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said the number of people arrested since the protests began had reached about 2,000, with roughly two-thirds remaining in police custody. Around 400 schools were expected to remain closed on October 2 as the unrest continued.

The exchange highlights the diplomatic tensions between Tehran and Paris, with both nations accusing each other of human rights violations while dealing with domestic unrest and security challenges.__Photo courtesy Tasnim News Agency