J-K CM Omar Abdullah terms Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest “very unfortunate”, questions Centre’s promises

Srinagar, Sep 26: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reacted sharply to the arrest of Ladakh-based environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk, calling it “very unfortunate” and accusing the central government of repeatedly backtracking on promises made to the people of Ladakh, according to GK News.

“I don’t know why the central government backtracks on the promises it made to the people of Ladakh, just like promises were made to us in Jammu and Kashmir,” Abdullah told reporters. He recalled that before the last Hill Council elections in Leh, a Union Minister had visited the region at a time when locals had announced a poll boycott. “That minister made certain promises, after which people participated in the elections and the BJP emerged victorious. Those assurances remain unfulfilled,” he said.

Feigning ignorance about the details of Wangchuk’s arrest, Abdullah nevertheless described the development as regrettable.

Responding to a question about allegations that he justified violence, Abdullah rejected the charge outright and criticised the Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma, for making what he called “habitual excuses.” “I have never justified violence, nor am I the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. LoP should stop making excuses. What is the fault of the people of Jammu and Kashmir? Just because he is the LoP and not the Chief Minister, the Centre refuses to restore statehood?” Abdullah asked.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid heightened political and security tensions in Ladakh following violent protests over Sixth Schedule safeguards that left four civilians dead earlier this week. Wangchuk, a globally known environmentalist, was arrested in Leh on Friday after the Ministry of Home Affairs accused him of instigating the protests through provocative speeches.