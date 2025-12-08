Islamabad: A “Kashmir Corner” has been established in the Library of the National Assembly.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq inaugurated the ‘Kashmir Corner’.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Kashmir Committee Chairman Rana Qasim Noon, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Kashmiri leaders.

On this occasion, the Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and Pakistan will continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris. “We will continue to support the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people,” he added.

He strongly condemned the ongoing human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and said Indian atrocities cannot demoralize the Kashmiri people.

The NA Speaker said the establishment of the ‘Kashmir Corner’ will prove to be a significant step forward in providing awareness and information about the Kashmir dispute. It will prove to be an effective means of making the members of parliament and the younger generation aware of the freedom struggle and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, he remarked.

The participants of the event expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir while the Kashmiri leadership appreciated the establishment of the ‘Kashmir Corner’ by the National Assembly.

Federal Minister and Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon on the occasion said the establishment of the ‘Kashmir Corner’ is a good initiative, adding it will provide easy access to authentic information to parliamentarians and researchers. “Kashmir Corners” will also be set up in the libraries of the Senate and provincial assemblies.

He paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their bold, unequivocal and principled stance on the Kashmir dispute.

Addressing the ceremony, APHC-AJK Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi said the establishment of the “Kashmir Corner” in the National Assembly library is also a clear proof that Pakistan is fulfilling its political, moral and diplomatic responsibilities for the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people with all seriousness.

He thanked the Government of Pakistan, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Chairman of Parliamentary Kashmir Committee Rana Qasim Noon for the establishment of the :Kashmir Corner” and said this initiative is a practical expression of Pakistan’s solidarity, commitment and unwavering support to the Kashmiri people.

Ghulam Muhammad Safi said occupied Jammu and Kashmir is currently under the worst military siege in the world where extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, illegal arrests, restrictions on expression and media, demolition of houses and atrocities on women and children have become a routine matter.

He said thousands of Kashmiri youth are imprisoned under black laws, which are a clear violation of international human rights, Geneva Conventions and the United Nations Charter.

Senior Hurriyat leaders Muhammad Farooq Rahmani, Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Muzammil Thakur, Abdul Hameed Lone and Mushtaq Ahmed Butt were also present at the ceremony.

The “Kashmir Corner” houses rare photographs of Kashmiri martyrs and books on the historical background of the Kashmir freedom struggle and occupied Kashmir. Historical documents, books and information materials related to the Kashmiri freedom struggle have also been kept.