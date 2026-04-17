Iran Warns of Hormuz Closure as US Blockade Continues

Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz remain uncertain, as conflicting signals emerge from Washington and Tehran about the future of the key global shipping route, according to Fars News Agency.

Iran could close the Strait of Hormuz again if the United States continues its naval blockade, according to a report by Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency, which cited a source close to the country’s security establishment. The warning came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that Iran had agreed never to shut the strait again.

In a post on social media, Trump described the situation as a major breakthrough. He said Iran had promised that the waterway would “no longer be used as a weapon” and added that Tehran was already removing sea mines from the area.

However, Iranian officials have not publicly confirmed any permanent commitment to keep the strait open. Earlier, they had only announced that shipping routes were temporarily reopened under controlled conditions as part of a ceasefire linked to the Israel-Lebanon conflict.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most important trade routes. About one-fifth of global oil and gas passes through the narrow channel, meaning any disruption can quickly affect energy prices and global markets.

The latest developments follow weeks of rising tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel. In March, Washington warned Tehran to remove mines from the strait, and U.S. forces reported striking Iranian vessels suspected of laying them. American naval ships have since been operating in the area to secure safe passage for commercial traffic.

Financial markets reacted quickly to signs of easing tensions. Oil prices dropped, and stock markets rose on hopes that the situation might stabilize.

Still, major questions remain. The U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports is still in place, and broader negotiations have yet to reach a final agreement. While recent statements suggest progress, the future of the strait and the fragile balance in the region remains unclear.