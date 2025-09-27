From ESTA to e-Visas: Austria Warns of Rising Barriers to Global Travel

Austria’s ÖAMTC warns: More and more countries now demand online registration before travel, often with hidden costs.



Travelers face a new hurdle: even with a valid passport, boarding a plane is no guarantee. Many countries now require online registration, sometimes with fees, before entry is allowed. “If you wait until the last minute, you risk delays, stress, or even being denied boarding,” warns ÖAMTC travel expert Dagmar Redel, according to “Heute”.

Airlines enforce these rules strictly. A familiar example is the U.S. ESTA permit, which will double in cost to $40 starting September 30, 2025. Without it, passengers cannot fly. Austria’s Foreign Ministry even recommends applying two months ahead to leave time for a visa if needed.

The U.K. has introduced its own digital entry pass, costing £16. Canada’s eTA costs 7 Canadian dollars and lasts five years. New Zealand charges both a registration fee and a tourism tax of around €55. Countries like Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Cuba require e-visas ranging from €24 to €50.

But the real trap lies in third-party websites. While the official U.K. fee is £16, some sites charge up to €100. At best, travelers overpay. At worst, they lose money and arrive at the airport without valid papers.

Even free systems, like Australia’s e-visa, Thailand’s new entry card, or the Maldives’ “Traveller Declaration,” remain mandatory. “Don’t leave it to the last minute,” Redel stresses. “Even small delays can stop your trip before it starts.”