Iran Slams Trump’s “False Claims” on Talks, Warns on Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has sharply rejected recent statements by U.S. President Donald Trump about ongoing Iran-U.S. negotiations, calling them “completely false” and accusing Washington of relying on rhetoric rather than facts, according to Tasnim News Agency.

In a post on social media, Qalibaf said Trump made “seven claims in one hour,” insisting that “all seven are false.” He argued that such statements reflect a pattern of exaggerated and misleading rhetoric from the U.S. president, aimed more at shaping public opinion than accurately describing diplomatic developments.

Qalibaf, who led Iran’s delegation in recent Pakistan-mediated talks in Islamabad, emphasized that the U.S. had failed to achieve its goals through pressure and would not succeed through what he described as “fabricated narratives.” His comments highlight growing frustration in Tehran over what officials see as Washington’s reliance on bold, unverified assertions rather than constructive diplomacy.

He also issued a warning about the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route, suggesting that continued economic pressure on Iran could affect maritime access. According to Qalibaf, passage through the strait would be subject to “designated routes” and potentially require Iran’s approval, signaling a tougher stance amid ongoing tensions.

In his remarks, Qalibaf dismissed Trump’s communication style as part of a broader “media warfare” strategy. He accused the U.S. administration of attempting to engineer public perception through dramatic claims rather than engaging in transparent negotiations.

Despite the heated exchange, Iranian officials say more accurate details about the talks can be found in statements from the country’s Foreign Ministry. The latest developments suggest that while indirect diplomatic efforts continue, trust between the two sides remains low, with sharp rhetoric, particularly from Trump, further complicating the path toward any meaningful agreement.