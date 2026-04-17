Myanmar Cuts Suu Kyi Sentence, Frees Ex-President

Myanmar’s military-led government has reduced the prison sentence of former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and released former president Win Myint, in a move that has drawn cautious international attention, according to Reuters.

Suu Kyi, now 80, had been serving a total of 27 years in prison after being convicted on multiple charges, including corruption, election fraud, and violating state secrets laws. Her supporters have long argued that the charges were politically motivated, aimed at removing her from public life after the 2021 military coup.

According to her lawyer, her sentence has now been reduced by one-sixth. However, it remains unclear whether she will be allowed to serve the rest of her term under house arrest. Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since her trials ended, and her current location is unknown.

The decision came as part of a wider amnesty announced by President Min Aung Hlaing, who led the coup that removed Suu Kyi’s elected government five years ago. State media reported that more than 4,300 prisoners were granted pardons, marking the third such amnesty in the past six months. These releases often coincide with national holidays, including Myanmar’s New Year.

Among those freed is Win Myint, a close ally of Suu Kyi who served as president until the military takeover in 2021. Officials said he was released under certain conditions, though details were not provided.

The United Nations responded carefully to the developments. A spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN “takes note” of the amnesty but stressed that more meaningful steps are needed. The organization called for the release of all those detained for political reasons and urged Myanmar’s leaders to create conditions for a fair and inclusive political process.

Myanmar has remained deeply unstable since the coup, which sparked widespread protests and later evolved into an ongoing civil conflict. Critics, including Western governments, have dismissed recent elections that brought Min Aung Hlaing to the presidency as neither free nor fair.

For many, the sentence reduction and prisoner releases offer only a small sign of change in a country still searching for a path back to peace and democracy.