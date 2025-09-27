Gaza Deaths Rise Above 65,000; Global Anger Grows Over Israel’s War

Israel’s Gaza Offensive Kills Dozens Amid Mounting Global Condemnation

Israeli forces intensified their assault on Gaza this week, killing more than 82 Palestinians across the enclave, including at least 45 in Gaza City, as the military pressed forward with a widely denounced ground offensive, according to Al Jazeera News.

The operation has turned Gaza’s largest city into a battlefield, placing hundreds of thousands of civilians at grave risk. Residents remain trapped in overcrowded neighborhoods, struggling to survive without food, medicine, or safe passage, while bombardments thunder around them.

The latest bloodshed comes as Hezbollah in Lebanon marked the first anniversary of the killing of its former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who died in a massive Israeli air raid last year. His death continues to shape the volatile dynamics of the region, where border clashes have raised fears of a wider conflict.

Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 65,549 Palestinians and wounded more than 167,500, according to local health authorities. Thousands remain missing, presumed buried beneath mountains of rubble left by near-daily bombardments.

By contrast, Israel reports that 1,139 of its citizens were killed during the October 7, 2023 attacks, with around 200 others taken captive.

As global outcry intensifies, humanitarian groups warn of catastrophe unless immediate steps are taken to halt the violence. For now, however, Gaza’s civilians remain caught in the crossfire of a war with no clear end.