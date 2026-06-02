Italy Horror: CCTV Captures Deadly Attack on Pakistani Workers

Italian police have arrested two Pakistani nationals in connection with the killing of four Pakistani farm workers whose bodies were found inside a burnt minivan in southern Italy, according to AFP.

The shocking incident took place near a petrol station in the rural village of Amendolara, located in the Calabria region, an area known for its large farming industry and migrant labor force. Firefighters discovered the victims after extinguishing the blaze that had completely destroyed the vehicle.

According to a report by Corriere della Sera, security camera footage from the petrol station captured key moments of the attack. The video reportedly shows two individuals approaching the parked van, blocking its doors from the outside, and throwing a liquid—believed to be flammable—inside.

Moments later, the footage shows flames rapidly engulfing the vehicle as the suspects flee the scene. The victims were trapped inside and were unable to escape.

Local police chief Antonio Borelli confirmed that investigators are treating the case as a deliberate act of murder. “This is definitely murder; we now need to establish the full details,” he said.

The incident has raised concerns about rising violence among migrant communities in the region. Reports suggest that tensions have been growing in recent months, particularly among workers competing for limited farm jobs, legal residency status, and basic housing.

Corriere della Sera noted that at least 14 cases of arson targeting vehicles carrying Pakistani workers have been recorded in the area in recent months. These repeated attacks point to a troubling pattern of hostility and possible organized violence.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact motive behind the killings and whether others may be involved. The tragedy has also drawn attention to the difficult and often dangerous conditions faced by migrant workers in parts of southern Italy.