Gulf on Edge After New US Strikes and Iranian Retaliation

Tensions between the United States and Iran rose sharply again this week, as both sides exchanged strikes across the Middle East, raising fears of a wider regional conflict, according to BBC News.

The US military said it carried out overnight “self-defence” strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island, a key location near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil routes. According to US Central Command, the attack targeted an Iranian military control station after what it described as attempted Iranian attacks across the region.

At the same time, US forces reported shooting down Iranian drones and intercepting missiles aimed at ships and Gulf countries. Iran, however, said it had launched its own strikes in retaliation, targeting US bases and helicopters in nearby countries.

Kuwait soon became the center of concern. Its military said Iranian drones struck Kuwait International Airport, damaging buildings and injuring several people. Flights were suspended, and officials called the attack a serious act of aggression. The injured were treated, and authorities are assessing the damage.

Missile threats also spread across the region. US officials said Iran fired missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain, but most were intercepted or fell short. Both countries host US military bases, making them key targets in the ongoing tensions.

The conflict is unfolding as efforts to reach a ceasefire have stalled. Talks over the weekend failed to produce progress, with both sides disagreeing on key issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Adding to the pressure, the US has been enforcing a naval blockade in the strait since April. In one incident, US forces disabled an oil tanker heading toward Iran after it ignored repeated warnings. Officials say several ships have been stopped or redirected as part of this effort.

Despite the rising violence, US President Donald Trump said Iran still wants a deal, though negotiations remain uncertain. Iranian officials, however, accuse Washington of changing its demands and making talks more difficult.

As military actions continue and diplomacy struggles, the situation remains tense, with the risk of further escalation hanging over the region.