‘Hands Tied’: CM Slams Kashmir Governance After Article 370 Abrogation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday sharply criticized the Union Territory system with a legislative assembly, calling it the “worst model of governance” and saying it limits the power of elected governments, according to GK News.

Speaking at the Zee J&K Ladakh and Salaam TV Business Conclave 2026 in Srinagar, Abdullah said his government is expected to deliver results but lacks real control over the administration. “A government is formed, but its hands are tied behind its back,” he said, stressing that the current system creates serious challenges in decision-making and governance.

Abdullah argued that the arrangement put in place after the abrogation of Article 370 has weakened democratic functioning in Jammu and Kashmir. He said elected representatives have little say in key administrative matters such as the posting and transfer of officials, making it harder to ensure continuity and accountability.

“We are told to get work done through officers, but we have no control over where they are posted or when they are moved,” he said.

To explain the issue, Abdullah compared governance in Jammu and Kashmir to a private company where key officials are suddenly replaced without warning. He recalled that during the preparation of this year’s budget, the Finance Secretary was transferred to Delhi, forcing the government to intervene to keep him in place temporarily. Such disruptions, he said, make consistent governance difficult.

Despite these limitations, Abdullah said his administration has continued to function effectively. He added that his government has not used the system as an excuse to avoid responsibility and has managed to keep governance and economic activity on track.

Highlighting economic progress, Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest investment in its history over the past year, even amid uncertainty and disruptions. He pointed to the resilience of the region’s tourism sector, noting that destinations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg have seen strong recovery despite earlier fears of a prolonged downturn.

“Kashmir has shown that even after difficult times, it can rise again,” he said, while adding that tourism could have performed even better if flight connectivity had not been limited.

The Chief Minister also said the government is working on a revised industrial policy aimed at attracting investment while supporting local businesses. He emphasized that local industrialists, who have survived decades of conflict, should be strengthened.

“Those who kept their businesses alive during hard times must be supported,” he said, warning that industries driven only by subsidies often leave once incentives end.

Abdullah said the government is also focusing on reviving struggling industrial units and creating conditions for sustainable economic growth. He stressed that Jammu and Kashmir’s youth have talent and potential but lack sufficient opportunities.

“There is no shortage of talent here. What young people need is opportunity,” he said.

He highlighted efforts to build a stronger start-up ecosystem through partnerships with institutions such as the University of Kashmir, IITs and IIMs. He also referred to Mission Yuva, which has helped thousands of young entrepreneurs access funding and develop business plans.

According to Abdullah, more than 25,000 enterprises have been supported over the past 18 months through collaboration between government agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Bank. He added that the region’s relatively low non-performing asset rate reflects financial discipline among borrowers.

On women’s empowerment, Abdullah said more needs to be done to improve representation in decision-making roles. However, he noted that government schemes, including free bus travel for women, have made education and employment more accessible.

He also stressed the importance of fairness in educational support schemes, warning that political influence should not override merit in selecting beneficiaries.

Welcoming private investment in higher education, Abdullah invited entrepreneurs to establish universities in Jammu and Kashmir under a new law, signaling the government’s openness to collaboration.

Even as he outlined progress in several sectors, Abdullah returned to his central concern: that governance in Jammu and Kashmir remains constrained under the current system introduced after the abrogation of Article 370.