Iran Signals Nuclear Talks as US Seeks Diplomatic Breakthrough

Iran Signals Openness to Nuclear Talks as US Faces Growing Pressure Over Middle East Conflict

WASHINGTON — Iran has shown a willingness to discuss parts of its nuclear programme that it had previously refused to negotiate, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on Tuesday, offering a small sign of diplomatic progress amid a widening crisis in the Middle East.

Appearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio said Tehran had agreed to enter talks on certain aspects of its nuclear activities, marking what he described as a notable shift in Iran’s position, according to Dawn News. However, he warned that the diplomatic opening remains fragile and far from guaranteeing a broader agreement.

“They have agreed to negotiate aspects of their nuclear programme that just a month ago, just a year ago, they were refusing to even mention,” Rubio said during the hearing.

Despite the development, the secretary of state stressed that there is no certainty the negotiations will result in a deal acceptable to the United States or Congress. He pointed to instability within Iran’s leadership and deep disagreements over key issues, including sanctions relief, uranium enrichment limits, and regional security concerns.

Rubio also rejected suggestions that the Trump administration had offered sanctions relief in exchange for Iran reopening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. Any easing of sanctions, he said, would depend on Tehran meeting conditions related to its nuclear programme.

The hearing marked Rubio’s first appearance before the Senate committee since the outbreak of the Iran war three months ago. Much of the discussion focused on the ongoing conflict, the fragile ceasefire, and fears of further escalation across the region.

Lawmakers from both parties pressed the administration on its military objectives and diplomatic strategy. Concerns were also raised about the risk of a wider regional conflict involving Israel, Lebanon, and vital Gulf shipping routes.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen sharply criticized the administration, accusing it of failing to provide Congress with sufficient information about military operations, troop deployments, and support for allies. She also expressed concern over the strain the conflict has placed on American military stockpiles.

Committee Chairman James E. Risch acknowledged growing frustration among lawmakers regarding limited congressional oversight of decisions related to the war.

Meanwhile, tensions surrounding the conflict were evident outside the hearing room. Protesters disrupted Rubio’s appearance, chanting slogans critical of his policies before being removed by security. Several demonstrators were later detained after continuing protests nearby.

The hearing took place as hopes for a breakthrough with Tehran continue to fade. Iran suspended talks on Monday in protest over ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon, further complicating efforts to end the conflict. As fighting continues and diplomatic efforts struggle to gain momentum, the path toward peace remains uncertain.