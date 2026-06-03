Amnesty joins case against FedEx over alleged arms route to Israel

Amnesty International has joined a criminal complaint against FedEx Belgium, accusing the company of allowing military equipment to pass through Belgium without proper approval, allegedly on its way to Israel, according to Arab News.

The complaint was filed in the Belgian city of Liège by several rights groups, including Vredesactie and the League of Human Rights. They claim that a shipment containing parts for F-35 fighter jets moved through Belgium without the required transit license.

According to Amnesty, the cargo began its journey at a U.S. airbase in Utah in October 2024. It was later unloaded at Liège Airport, transported by road to Cologne in Germany, and then sent onward to Israel’s Nevatim Airbase.

Belgium’s Wallonia region has strict rules for moving military equipment through its territory. Groups behind the complaint argue that failing to secure permission could be a criminal offense.

Amnesty says this case points to a larger problem. Carine Thibaut, head of Amnesty’s French-speaking Belgium branch, warned that authorities may not be doing enough to control arms transit. She said the goal of the complaint is to stop unlawful transfers and ensure accountability.

The issue comes at a time of growing concern in Europe over weapons linked to Israel’s war in Gaza. In 2024, Belgian authorities suspended some export licenses to Israel after a ruling by the International Court of Justice highlighted a possible risk of genocide. Soon after, transit of weapons through key Belgian airports was also banned.

FedEx Belgium has denied wrongdoing. The company said it follows all laws and does not knowingly transport weapons, adding that strict screening systems are in place.

However, Amnesty noted that route changes during the 2025 Iran-Israel tensions may have allowed regulated cargo to pass through Liège unintentionally.

The case now adds pressure on European governments to enforce arms control laws more strictly.