Finland and Norway Break Silence With Rare Call to Putin

The leaders of Finland and Norway have held a rare, direct telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking to keep open a diplomatic channel as efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine continue, reported by BBC News.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre initiated the 90-minute call from Helsinki, describing it as a frank exchange about the war, future negotiations and stability in Europe. Both stressed that they spoke as Russia’s neighbours, not for the European Union.

“We’ve not set out to speak on behalf of anyone other than ourselves,” Støre said.

The conversation produced no visible breakthrough. Yet its symbolism was considerable at a time when direct contact between European leaders and the Kremlin has become uncommon. Stubb said an end to the conflict “will not be achieved through silence,” while acknowledging “big differences in views” with Putin.

The call followed a meeting in Oslo between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Nordic leaders and US envoy Steve Witkoff. Stubb said it had been prepared in consultation with Ukraine and the United States. Zelensky later welcomed their “active support.”

Attention now turns to tentative US-Ukraine-Russia talks expected in Abu Dhabi in early November, the first such meeting since the start of the year. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Stubb had described Europe’s outlook as “moderately optimistic.”

For Putin, the message was familiar. The Kremlin said he told the leaders that a “just and lasting peace” was possible only if Russia’s interests were fully considered. He repeated his language about the “root causes” of the war, phrasing widely seen as a challenge to Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The call also exposed unease in Europe. Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said it had not been coordinated with other governments, warning that Europe should “stick together rather than going solo.” Still, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the exchange “very constructive and practical.”

The opening comes as relations between Washington and Kyiv’s European allies have grown strained. Since US President Donald Trump agreed to lift some sanctions on Russia, several European leaders have argued that direct contact with Moscow must not be abandoned.

Stubb and Støre are the first European leaders to speak with Putin since Emmanuel Macron did so in July 2025. Whether the call begins a wider European re-engagement or remains a cautious conversation between neighbours remains uncertain.