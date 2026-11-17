WASHINGTON: The door to a permanent American home may soon swing open more slowly for foreign workers. The Department of Labor has unveiled sweeping proposals that would force companies to search harder for American employees before sponsoring immigrants for green cards.

Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling argues that current rules have let businesses sponsor foreign workers without truly weighing American applicants. His department promises “expanded recruitment and enforcement requirements” to change that.

The changes would touch the EB-2 and EB-3 categories under the PERM program, in which employers must prove that no qualified American is available and that a foreign hire will not harm local wages or working conditions.

The most visible shift is time. The minimum recruitment period would stretch from 30 days to 90, and firms that usually advertise jobs for longer would have to keep to their own schedules. Companies would also need to widen their search across job boards, websites and social media, and every advertisement would have to state the pay or salary range.

Paperwork would grow heavier too. Employers would submit recruitment reports, supporting records and American applicants’ resumes with their applications, material now usually kept on file and produced only if an audit is chosen.

Layoffs would carry new consequences. A company that let go of American workers in the same or similar jobs in the same area during the previous two years could be barred from certifying those positions. The rule would also reach certain layoffs through staffing firms, and employers would have to keep considering displaced Americans during the petition process.

Hospitals may feel the sharpest sting. The department plans to scrap Schedule A, which now lets employers sponsor nurses, physical therapists and people of exceptional ability in the sciences or arts without the usual recruitment. Without it, healthcare facilities would have to advertise, weigh American candidates and win labor certification first, a burden for those that depend on foreign-trained nurses and therapists.

If adopted, the proposals would be the first full overhaul of PERM rules in almost two decades.