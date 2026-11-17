Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister, Imran Khan, has made an urgent appeal for medical treatment, warning that his declining health could leave him “at a place from which I may not return alive.” In an open letter released through his lawyer, the 74 year old also expressed deep concern for his wife, Bushra Bibi, whose eyesight he fears may be permanently damaged, according to BBC News

Khan, the former cricket captain who led Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, has been imprisoned since August 2023 and faces more than 100 charges, including corruption and the alleged sale of state gifts. He insists the cases are politically motivated. His wife was jailed alongside him last year.

In the letter, addressed to Pakistan’s top judges, Khan said doctors had warned that he was highly vulnerable to a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest. He claimed his heart had already suffered damage and that his blood pressure had risen sharply in isolation. “I will only remain able to prove my innocence if I stay alive,” he wrote.

A plea from prison

Khan said he has been held in solitary confinement for up to 22 hours a day, with limited contact with family, lawyers, books, or television. He claimed the isolation has taken a severe toll on his mental health and that he had met his lawyers only four times in the past year.

His greatest worry, he said, is Bushra Bibi. Khan alleged that she suffered a detached retina in April and underwent surgery in secrecy, then was returned to solitary confinement. Without further treatment, he warned, she could lose her sight permanently, reported by Al Jazeera News.

“I have fought impossible legal battles in countless cases, and I have not stopped,” Khan wrote. “But the system has stopped giving me justice.”

Government rejects claims

Pakistan’s government has firmly rejected the allegations. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said Khan receives all necessary facilities, including food of his own choosing, books, and television. He described the former prime minister as “the most well-accommodated prisoner in Pakistan.”

The minister said Khan is examined weekly by medical specialists and has been taken to a government hospital eight times, where doctors judged his health “satisfactory.” Authorities also said Khan recently received an eye injection at a government-run hospital and was found clinically stable.

A political force behind bars

Despite his imprisonment, Khan remains one of Pakistan’s most influential political figures. Thousands of supporters marched in early October demanding his release, prompting a government crackdown and a state of emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a stronghold of his party.

Former international cricket captains have also appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ensure Khan receives proper medical care. The dispute now places Pakistan’s judiciary, government, and political opposition at the centre of a deeply human question: whether a former leader can receive justice and survive behind bars.