A serious train collision near Prague’s main railway station on Tuesday morning left dozens of passengers injured, several of them seriously, triggering a major emergency response and widespread disruption to rail services across the Czech capital, reported by Anadolu.

According to the Czech News Agency, two trains were involved in the collision, prompting emergency crews to rush to the scene and begin evacuating passengers. Prague emergency services spokesman Karel Kirs confirmed that several people had suffered serious injuries, with some facing life-threatening conditions.

All passengers aboard both trains were safely evacuated from the carriages, while those with serious injuries were transported to hospitals across Prague for urgent medical treatment. Emergency teams worked to assist the injured and ensure that everyone affected received the necessary care.

Czech Transport Minister Ivan Bednarik described the incident as a “very serious incident”, stressing that the immediate priority was to help the injured and support those affected by the crash. He also praised emergency responders for their swift action and dedication during the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the Railway Inspectorate has launched an investigation to establish the exact cause of the collision and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Authorities have yet to provide further details about what led to the two trains crashing into each other.

The accident has also caused significant disruption to the country’s rail network. Train services on the affected line have been suspended, with interruptions expected to continue for several hours. Dozens of scheduled services are likely to be affected as railway authorities work to manage the situation.

Long-distance trains travelling to and from Prague are being diverted to alternative railway stations in the capital, potentially causing delays and inconvenience for passengers.

As emergency services continue their response and investigators begin examining the circumstances of the crash, the incident has once again drawn attention to railway safety and the importance of preventing accidents on busy transport networks.