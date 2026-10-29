Russian Drone Strike Kills 14 at Crowded Ukrainian Train Station

A Russian jet-powered drone struck a crowded platform at Dnipro’s main railway station on Thursday, killing at least 14 people and injuring at least 14 others, Ukrainian officials said. Among the wounded was an 11 year old boy.

Ukraine’s state railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, said the drone hit as a passenger train bound for Zaporizhzhia stood at the platform. Images released by rescue services showed a gaping hole in the platform, shattered train windows, and a scene of devastation near the damaged carriages, reported by BBC News.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov called the attack a tragedy, saying the drone had struck an electric civilian train. Railway chief Oleksandr Pertsovsky said an elevated threat level had been announced before the strike, but many passengers were still waiting on the platform when it happened.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had attacked a platform where both a commuter train and a long distance passenger train were standing. He urged the United States, Europe, and the G7 to impose further sanctions on Moscow, repeating his criticism of a recent agreement between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin that eased some restrictions and allowed the US to import Russian diesel.

Russia’s military did not immediately comment. Moscow has repeatedly denied deliberately attacking civilians, saying it targets railway infrastructure used for military transport. Yet the human cost of strikes on Ukraine’s rail network continues to grow; Ukrzaliznytsia says nearly 60 percent of the 521 locomotives hit since Russia’s 2022 invasion were struck this year, while attacks on railway facilities have risen from 1,206 in 2025 to 1,700 so far this year.

The violence extended beyond Dnipro. In Chernihiv, two 15-year-old girls were killed and at least 25 people injured, including four children, in a Russian missile attack on the city center. In Kremenchuk, officials said three people died and 28 were wounded when drones hit homes and a school.

Both Dnipro and Chernihiv declared a day of mourning for Friday. The strikes came as a fragile ceasefire held for a third day in occupied Oleshky, where residents have endured years without reliable food, water, medicine, or electricity.

Meanwhile, Moscow condemned Ukrainian drone attacks during the Russia-Africa Summit, saying 613 drones were launched toward the region overnight.__Photo courtesy FB