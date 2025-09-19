EU Pushes New Sanctions on Russian LNG as Pressure Mounts Over Ukraine War

BRUSSELS — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday unveiled a fresh package of sanctions against Russia, calling for a ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to cut Moscow’s war revenues and hasten an end to its invasion of Ukraine, according to Al Jazeera News.

“Russia’s war economy is sustained by revenues from fossil fuels,” von der Leyen said. “We want to cut these revenues. So we are banning imports of Russian LNG into European markets. It is time to turn off the tap.”

The proposed measures, part of the bloc’s 19th sanctions package since 2022, must be unanimously approved by all 27 EU states — a hurdle that could prove difficult, as Hungary and Slovakia have opposed efforts to phase out Russian energy. Russian LNG made up about 16 percent of the bloc’s imports last year, with Europe remaining Moscow’s largest buyer.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc aims to accelerate its pledge to end Russian LNG imports, moving the deadline forward to January 1, 2027. “Moscow thinks it can keep its war going. We are making sure it pays the price,” she said.

The sanctions also target individuals accused of abducting Ukrainian children, part of what Kallas described as Russia’s attempt to “weaponize childhood.”

Meanwhile, Britain announced sanctions on two Georgian businessmen — media mogul Levan Vasadze and former prosecutor general Otar Partskhaladze — along with two tankers carrying Russian oil. London accused them of aiding Moscow’s war efforts and spreading pro-Kremlin propaganda.

Von der Leyen insisted EU sanctions are working, citing high inflation and strain on Russia’s economy. “Russia’s overheated war economy is coming to its limit,” she said.