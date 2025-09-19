Pentagon: Nearly $500M in Missiles Fired to Shield Israel During Iran War

WASHINGTON — The United States expended nearly half a billion dollars’ worth of interceptor missiles to defend Israel during its recent conflict with Iran, according to a newly released Pentagon budget document, according to Anadolu Agency.

The report, dated Aug. 1, reveals that $498.3 million was reallocated to replenish Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors used in U.S. combat operations at Israel’s request. The transfer is described as both “a congressional special interest item” and “an emergency budget requirement.”

The disclosure, first reported by The War Zone, underscores the extraordinary scale of U.S. involvement. A July CNN report had estimated that between 100 and 150 interceptors — roughly a quarter of America’s stockpile — were fired during the 12-day conflict.

The war erupted on June 13, when Israel launched sweeping airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Natanz and Isfahan, along with military command centers. Iranian and Israeli reports said the strikes killed Iran’s top military chief, several Revolutionary Guard generals, nine nuclear scientists, and hundreds of civilians.

Tehran retaliated with waves of ballistic missiles targeting Israeli cities. While dozens were killed, U.S. and Israeli defenses intercepted most of the salvos. On June 22, the U.S. launched Operation Midnight Hammer, striking Iranian nuclear sites with bunker-busting bombs and precision missiles.

The conflict ended two days later under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, following Iranian strikes on American bases that raised fears of regional escalation. The International Atomic Energy Agency later confirmed severe structural damage to Iranian facilities but reported no radiation leaks.

The Pentagon’s figures highlight not only the staggering costs of missile defense but also Washington’s deepening role in Israel’s security as regional tensions climb.