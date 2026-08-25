Austria’s Coalition Parties Back Sexual Law Reform

VIENNA: Austria’s governing ÖVP and NEOS have voiced support for reforming the country’s sexual criminal law, adding pressure on the coalition to move forward with long promised changes.

Family Minister Claudia Bauer of the ÖVP said she would welcome tougher rules that place greater responsibility on perpetrators and reduce the stigma often faced by victims. Speaking at a press conference, Bauer said she had never opposed the “only yes means yes” principle, which requires clear consent in sexual relations, according to ORF News

She also said a working group would discuss possible changes in greater detail. The Social Democratic Party, or SPÖ, said the draft legislation had now been sent for coordination within the coalition. Earlier, uncertainty had surrounded the proposal and its progress.

NEOS said the problem was not limited to sexual offences themselves. The party argued that the legal system often failed people who reported abuse. It called for a comprehensive victim-protection system, specialised investigators and better training for police and justice officials.

NEOS also warned that tougher laws alone would not be enough. If more victims came forward but convictions did not increase, the reform would fail to deliver real justice, the party said. The system, it added, should protect the courage of victims instead of punishing them for speaking out.

The Greens urged the government to take concrete action. Women’s affairs spokesperson Meri Disoski said women had been waiting for more than a year for the promised reform. She said the need for action went beyond the question of consent, especially after alleged rape networks revealed further gaps in protection during the summer.

Disoski also called for the possession and distribution of rape videos to be made a criminal offence.

The debate now centres on whether the coalition can turn its statements into legislation that strengthens consent rules, improves investigations and gives victims meaningful protection.