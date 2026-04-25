Vienna Mayor Ludwig Draws Hard Line on Health, Pensions and Housing

Vienna’s mayor, Michael Ludwig, delivered a strong and defiant message at the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) congress on Saturday, making it clear that the city will not back down on key social issues such as pensions, housing, and healthcare.

Speaking to around 1,000 delegates gathered at Messe Wien under the slogan “Vienna creates the future,” Ludwig used the moment to draw firm lines against several policies he believes would weaken the country’s social system. His speech was both a defense of Vienna’s traditions and a warning to political opponents.

One of his clearest statements was against raising the retirement age. Ludwig rejected the idea outright, calling it unnecessary and meaningless. He promised that his party would continue to defend pension rights, even if it leads to disagreements with partners at the national level.

He also stood firmly against allowing shops to open on Sundays, saying the day should remain reserved for families, community life, and rest rather than business.

Housing was another central issue. Ludwig announced stricter rules for short-term rentals such as Airbnb. Property owners will now have to register with the city, and those who break the rules could be banned from listing their apartments. He stressed that these measures are meant to protect Vienna’s limited housing supply.

His strongest words came when addressing calls to privatise public housing. Ludwig firmly rejected the idea, promising that Vienna would not sell its municipal apartments or reduce investment in affordable housing.

On healthcare, he warned against growing privatisation and centralisation. He insisted that access to medical care must remain equal for all, regardless of income, and pledged to protect Vienna’s public health system.

Ludwig was also re-elected as party leader during the congress, alongside changes within the party’s leadership team. As the event closed, his message stood out clearly: Vienna’s Social Democrats plan to stand their ground in a changing political climate.